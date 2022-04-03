New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.66 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 110,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 452,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 47,907 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 101,898 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. BTIG Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

