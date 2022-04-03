New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Independent Bank worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

