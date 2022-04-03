New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,248,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

