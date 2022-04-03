New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Neogen worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 179.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Neogen by 76.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEOG opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.56. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

