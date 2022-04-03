New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of NetScout Systems worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.22 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

