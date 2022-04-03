New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 14,658 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.23%.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

