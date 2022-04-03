New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 15,406 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $24.66 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.22%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.