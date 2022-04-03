New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,300 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Universal worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Universal by 4,176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Universal by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.68. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

