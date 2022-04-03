New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 23,755 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

