New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,271 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Viasat worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viasat during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Viasat during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of VSAT opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $68.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

