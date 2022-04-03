New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,919 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.11. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

