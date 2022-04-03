New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 45,200 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

