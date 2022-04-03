Newscrypto Price Hits $0.34 (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $50.58 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.48 or 0.07524482 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,208.17 or 0.99984154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

