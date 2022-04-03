NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $105.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00274376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001411 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

