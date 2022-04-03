NFT Alley One Day Trading Volume Tops $143,604.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $25,628.73 and approximately $143,604.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.48 or 0.07486320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,511.94 or 1.00073228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047279 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.