NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Market Cap Achieves $391,099.13

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for about $2,033.97 or 0.04371217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $391,099.13 and $6,414.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00038861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00108240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 192 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.