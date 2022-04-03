Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $107,017.00

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $107,017.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00108285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

