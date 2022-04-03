Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $29.60 million and approximately $348,906.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq's total supply is 9,738,850,157 coins and its circulating supply is 9,171,850,157 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

