NKN Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.60 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One NKN coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $210.78 million and approximately $38.60 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00244690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00210033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00037076 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.78 or 0.07562962 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

