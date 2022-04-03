NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 46,200 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SM Energy by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,724 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,281,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SM. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of SM stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.36 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

SM Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.