NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 781.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFG stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

