NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 46,300 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1,714.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SunPower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SunPower by 12.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of SPWR opened at $21.41 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

