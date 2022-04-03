NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 100,398 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 100,398 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

KGC stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

