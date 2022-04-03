Node Runners One Day Trading Volume Tops $358.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (NDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Node Runners has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.20 or 0.00043576 BTC on major exchanges. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $496,439.16 and approximately $358.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Node Runners Coin Profile

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

