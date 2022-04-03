Nord Finance (NORD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $900,191.00

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $900,191.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002833 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.36 or 0.07503748 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,350.40 or 0.99846572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046521 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,187,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

