NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE NOV opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NOV by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

