Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $579.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.53 million and the lowest is $576.30 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $677.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

