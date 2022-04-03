NuBits 24 Hour Volume Hits $97.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (USNBT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a market capitalization of $255,090.04 and $97.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001337 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

