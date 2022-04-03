NuCypher (NU) Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. NuCypher has a market cap of $338.99 million and approximately $58.17 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

