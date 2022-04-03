NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 752,334 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28.

