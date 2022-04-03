Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuvve by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuvve by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvve by 2,592.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Nuvve in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvve Company Profile (Get Rating)

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.