NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.12 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.04. The stock has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.