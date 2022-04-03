NXM (NXM) Price Hits $118.06 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $779.67 million and $14,677.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $118.06 or 0.00252942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,882,981 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,289 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

