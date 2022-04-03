Nyerium (NYEX) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $17,351.70 and approximately $147.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.24 or 1.00024269 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 42,364,953 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,325 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

