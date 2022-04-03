OKCash Reaches Market Cap of $473,797.85 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. OKCash has a total market cap of $473,797.85 and $395.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,676.95 or 1.00139023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002329 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,686,339 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

