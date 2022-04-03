Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.89.

Okta stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

