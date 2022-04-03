Olyseum (OLY) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Olyseum (OLY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $8,062.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.62 or 0.07551783 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.66 or 0.99662071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,863,332 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

