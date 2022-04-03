OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Releases Earnings Results

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMQS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756. OMNIQ has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in OMNIQ Corp. ( OTCMKTS:OMQS Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

