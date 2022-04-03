One Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,783 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $148.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,190. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.27 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

