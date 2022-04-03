One Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,916 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. 15,721,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

