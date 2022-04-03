One Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 250,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

