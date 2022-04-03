One Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 219.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after buying an additional 512,223 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 49,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 91,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,316,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,875,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.