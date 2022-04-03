One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.08. 1,732,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.