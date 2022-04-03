One Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $65.00. 272,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,740. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $102.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.