One Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.