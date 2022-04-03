One Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 319,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth $8,770,000.

Shares of PSI stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,110. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $157.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

