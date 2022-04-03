One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,366 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 493,336 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

