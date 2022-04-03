One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,831. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.13.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

