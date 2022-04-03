One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $174,757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,735,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,745,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,016,051. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

