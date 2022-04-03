One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 98,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

