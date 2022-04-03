One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 98,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $56.81.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.